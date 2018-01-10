Schools feel heat of Government-funded free education

| Published Wed, January 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 9th 2018 at 21:56 GMT +3

A number of schools are already feeling the heat of government-funded free education.

Chebuyusi High School in Kakamega has appealed for help to expand its infrastructure.

ALSO READ: The good, bad and ugly of Matiang’i’s school reforms

The school, which is expected to admit 300 students, has received more than 400 new students under the State-funded free education

It has also recorded a high number of students transferring from other schools.

Bonface Okoth, the school principal, said the school urgently needed new classrooms and dormitories.

“The six streams we have for Form One will be congested. We have created two additional classrooms but they are not enough,” he said.

A number of schools in Kisumu have also received more new students in the Form One admission compared to last year.

At Kisumu Girls High School, the principall, Margaret Mechumo, said the school had been allocated 395 students, up from 275 last year.

At Kisumu Boys High School, 384 students are set to be admitted, with principal Denis Abok saying the process had commenced before 7am yesterday.

At Sinyolo Girls’ High School, principal Helen Juma said the school was expecting to admit 280 students allocated by the Ministry of Education.

ALSO READ: School in court over withheld results

Top performing schools in Nyamira and Migori counties were also receiving huge numbers of new entrants to Form One.

At Kanga High School in Migori, nearly 50 per cent of the expected 300 learners had been received by yesterday.

School principal Michael Gweno said the school had so far received about 1,400 Form One admission requests.

At St Albert’s Ulanda Girls in Awendo, Migori, the principal, Sister Syprose Adongo said the ministry had allocated 400 students Form One places and by midday yesterday, more than 200 had reported.

At Sironga, the principal, Rose Waswa, came to the aid of parents who had been waiting in queues for hours by personally taking charge.

“Most of the parents travelled long distances to reach here. It will only be fair if we release them early to return to their homes as we take the girls,” Ms Waswa said.

Nyakemincha Secondary School also saw parents flocking in to request admission for their children, which the principal, Joseph Arama, said would be difficult to secure.

ALSO READ: Why this will be a Christmas like no other