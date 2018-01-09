Kalonzo dilemma over ticket in mini-poll to replace Nyenze Next Story
IEBC defends Machakos Governor Mutua’s win

By Erastus M Mulwa | Published Tue, January 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 8th 2018 at 21:46 GMT +3
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua at a past event on 15TH NOVEMBER 2017. [PHOTO BY DAVID GICHURU STANDARD]

The declaration of Alfred Mutua as the winner of the governor race was done in accordance with election regulations, the High Court heard on Monday.

The Machakos Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) manager, Joyce Wamalwa, who was testifying in a petition case filed by former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti, said claims by the petitioner that the forms 37B used to declare the results were not signed were untrue.

Ms Wamalwa, who was the county returning officer, however, told Justice Aggrey Muchelule that two forms that had not been signed by all agents for various candidates were signed by presiding officers at the constituency level.

At the same time, lawyers representing Dr Mutua and IEBC pointed out that the issue of forms 37B allegedly having not been signed by party agents should not be entertained as it was not among the pleadings in the petition.

Wamalwa submitted that before announcing the winner of the gubernatorial election, she had received all the eight forms from the eight electoral constituencies that informed her collation to form 37C.

Governor Mutua will today take the witness stand.

