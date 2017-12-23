NTSA, Police mark dangerous road sections, beef up patrol teams

| Published Sat, December 23rd 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 22nd 2017 at 21:03 GMT +3

Wreckage of a matatu involved in tragic accident at Teachers area near Salgaa along the Nakuru- Eldoret highway on November 19,2017.11 People perished after the matatu collided with a truck while it was trying to avoid knocking a cow that was crossing . [Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

In summary Investigations attribute the cause of most crashes to risk factors such as speeding

NTSA and the police cited Salgaa, Sachang’wan, Migaa, and Soysambu areas in Nakuru County as some of the most dangerous sections.

The authorities have mapped at least 15 black spots along major highways nationwide where motorists are warned to be careful during the festive season.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the National Police Service have identified the dangerous zones across the country and beefed up patrol teams to curb rogue motorists.

Salgaa, Sachang’wan, Migaa, and Soysambu areas in Nakuru County and Bonje area in Kilifi are among the black spots named in a joint press statement yesterday on road safety.

Others are Manyani in Taita Taveta, Lukenya and Maanzoni in Machakos, and Kiima Kiu/Salama and Konza area in Makueni.

Ntulele and Duka Moja market centre in Narok and the Kenol to Sagana and Kenol to Murang’a sections in Murang’a and Kirinyaga counties were also mapped.

“In the past few days, we have experienced an increase in the number of fatal accidents. From December 1, 2017, we have tragically lost 150 lives across the country. On December 12, 2017, we lost 17 lives at Sachang’wan along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway. We are alarmed by this rise. A majority of these accidents have been attributed to human error and are preventable if all road users exercise caution,” said the statement.

“We send heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives and wish quick recovery to the injured.”

Preliminary investigations attribute the causes of these crashes to risk factors such as speeding, lane indiscipline, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol and other substances.

“We appeal to all road users to play their rightful role in enhancing road safety by adhering to traffic rules and speaking out against reckless road use. Violations and complaints can be channelled to NTSA through the hotline 0718555999, National Police Service through toll-free numbers 999/911, or directly to the nearest police officer,” said the statement.

NTSA and the police also urged all road users to exercise extra caution during the Christmas period, reminding the public that law breakers would be dealt with according to the law.

The stretch between Salgaa and Mau Summit has recently witnessed a significant number of crashes despite the interventions undertaken.

To enhance road safety along this particular section, the Kenya National Highways Authority is installing additional standard humps and rumble strips as a short-term measure.

The mid-term measures include a tender for the enhancement of road safety along the Kibunja–Salgaa section to be issued in a week’s time.

The works to be carried out shall include construction of an emergency runaway truck rump and construction of lorry brakes temperature checking point and holding yard in Kibunja.

The Government will also build a dual carriageway at the 10km climbing lane section, widen the Nyanja/Kamara bridge, mark the road with reflective cat’s-eyes and signage, and repair and installation of guard rails. The dualling of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit road is a long-term measure.