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Federal agents search home of Trump critic Ilhan Omar: reports

By AFP | Oct. 12, 2026
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US Representative Ilhan Omar,D-MN, speaks during a news conference calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2023. [AFP]

US federal agents searched the Washington home of Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Monday as part of a criminal investigation, US media reported, marking a dramatic escalation in President Donald Trump's confrontation with the outspoken lawmaker.

The search -- three weeks before midterm elections that will decide control of Congress -- was conducted by agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the investigative arm of US immigration enforcement, according to Fox News, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The cable network reported that the operation was linked to a criminal fraud investigation concerning immigration paperwork submitted on behalf of the Somali-born congresswoman by her late father when she was a child.

US media quoted US Justice Department confirming that agents had carried out a court-authorised search in the Washington area -- but officials did not identify Omar or disclose the nature of the investigation.

"Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorised search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation," a DOJ spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The search reportedly began around 6:00 am, with several agents wearing HSI jackets seen outside Omar's Washington residence, according to Fox News.

Omar, 44, is a leftist Democrat and fierce critic of Trump, particularly his administration's sweeping crackdown on immigration.

The Republican president has repeatedly clashed with Omar, who came to the United States from Somalia as a child and has frequently been the target of his political attacks.

Trump's border enforcement chief Tom Homan said in September that Omar was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation, but declined to provide details.

Omar said at the time that Homeland Security officials had not contacted her about any investigation, dismissing the allegations against her as politically motivated attacks.

There was no immediate public response from Omar to Monday's reported search. AFP has sought comment from her office and the Trump administration.

Omar was first elected to Congress in 2018 and represents a district including Minneapolis, home to one of the largest Somali communities in the United States.

She is a member of the group of left-wing Democratic lawmakers known as "The Squad," who have been among Trump's most vocal opponents in Congress.

No charges against Omar were announced in connection with Monday's search. 

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US Federal Agents Ilhan Omar Criminal Investigation US Justice Department
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