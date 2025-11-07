×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why Donald Trump's coalition of voters is collapsing

By The Conversation | Nov. 7, 2025
When President Donald Trump arrived to speak during his final campaign rally at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on the early morning of November 5, 2024. [AFP]

Americans voted in elections on November 4 in the first major test of whether Republicans can hold together the coalition of voters that propelled Donald Trump to the White House in November 2024. The result was a Democratic party triumph.

Trump was not directly on the ballot in any of these elections, the most high-profile of which were to decide who would become the mayor of New York City and the governors of Virginia and New Jersey. But each race has been seen to varying degrees as a referendum on the president and the direction he has taken his party.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President Donald Trump Donald Trump Election Donald Trump Supporters American Politics
.

Latest Stories

Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
4 hrs ago
How bank's failure to spot missing hyphen helped fraudster
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
Why survival of EAC now hangs in the balance
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
Too little too late: Ruto fails Kenyans trapped in Russia
By David Odongo and Alex Kiarie 5 hrs ago
Too little too late: Ruto fails Kenyans trapped in Russia
Uhuru launches Matiang'i bid, warns against divisive politics
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Uhuru launches Matiang'i bid, warns against divisive politics
How stroke of luck saved hundreds in deadly Elgeyo mudslide disaster
By Stephen Rutto 5 hrs ago
How stroke of luck saved hundreds in deadly Elgeyo mudslide disaster
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved