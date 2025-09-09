×
10 killed, 41 injured after train hits bus in Mexico

By AFP | Sep. 9, 2025
10 killed, 41 injured after train hits bus in Mexico. [AFP]

At least 10 people were killed and 41 were injured when a freight train collided with a double-decker bus in central Mexico, local authorities said Monday.

Security camera footage broadcast by local media shows the train smashing through the bus as it moves to cross the tracks in Atlacomulco, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of the capital, Mexico City.

There are no visible crossing gates in the video, which shows other traffic stopped and not crossing.

"We have a total of 41 injured...and we have a number of 10 deaths," said Adrian Hernandez, a civil protection official for the State of Mexico, where Atlacomulco is located.

He said four of the injured were in severe condition.

Images shared on social media documented several injured passengers climbing out of the bus, while photos from the scene showed the bus with its entire roof and rear section missing.

The bus driver was arrested and is in the custody of the local prosecutor's office, added Hernandez.

