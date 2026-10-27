Bridging cultural differences is critical to stronger Africa, China ties

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Chinese President Xi Jinping poses with African leaders during the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Beijing, China. [AFP]

There has been a proliferation of Chinese comedy skits, like ‘EYE Look’, whose currency is the infliction of pain to test one's endurance.

The actors employ assorted crude weapons- mousetraps, whips, spiked balls, et cetera- to inflict pain on highly sensitive parts of the body, and each is expected to stoically bear the pain without flinching, inhaling or exhaling sharply. To eliminate cheating, each participant has a harmonica placed between his lips.

The mouth organ plays a sound every time a participant suddenly exhales or inhales out of pain, which attracts more punishment. It is comedy on its face; slapstick built on flinches, yelps and harmonica sounds. But behind the dark humour, there lies an old inheritance that says something about how China negotiates with the world.

Chinese philosopher Confucius taught that heaven first exhausts a man's body and starves his flesh before entrusting him with great things. Mencius, another philosopher, opined that hardship is preparation, not punishment. Add to that the Buddhist instruction to accept suffering rather than resist it, and the Taoist reading of pain as an imbalance to be quietly restored, and you have a culture that does not flinch from discomfort so much as metabolise it. A knock on the head on a comedy set is more than a gag. It's reminiscent of the national habit of treating pain as tuition.

Compare this to the stoicism found across Africa, from the Sesotho saying "monna ke kgomo, ha a lle" (a ‘man is a cow and does not cry’), to the silent endurance demanded in initiation rites from the Luhya, Bariba and Nguni. Both traditions admire toughness and abhor loud complaints. Where the Chinese tradition turns inward (pain as a private forge for moral character), the African tradition turns outward, toward the collective. Ubuntu does not believe in a man suffering alone; it asks the village to suffer with him, and then sing about it afterwards. Pain here is spiritual, relational, communal. It summons ancestors, kinship, or shared testimony.

This distinction often shows up at the political negotiating table. China's foreign policy, particularly toward Africa, carries the fingerprints of its "never again" memory of the century of humiliation by Japan and Britain.

Beijing negotiates the way a man raised on Mencius would negotiate: patiently, with an eye on the horizon rather than the hour, willing to absorb short-term discomfort; debt restructurings, delayed returns and local grumbling for a long-term position. The Belt and Road Initiative is this philosophy poured into concrete and rail. It is strategic patience disguised as infrastructure.

But therein lies the rub. Wanjiku does not necessarily share Beijing's quiet forbearance. When a Chinese-financed road project stalls, or when local labourers feel shortchanged, the African instinct is to gather, to speak, to make noise—not out of indiscipline, but because grievance voiced communally is how African societies have always processed hardship.

When that noise is met with Confucian silence, you get the kind of impasse we have watched play out at construction sites from Nairobi to Lusaka; one side waiting for gratitude to mature over decades, the other side wanting its potholes fixed like yesterday.

Whether patience is a virtue or an excuse depends on who is doing the waiting, and who is doing without. There is real strength in China's approach—a capacity to weather setbacks that election-cycle democracies cannot match. But strength only counts for something if it can be understood by the other side.

A partner who has been taught since Mencius that suffering builds character will struggle to understand a partner who has been taught since birth that suffering is meant to be shared, named, and mourned in company.

If there is a lesson in those slapstick skits, it is that endurance is a currency, but it is not a universal one. China's stoicism can build railways and ports with remarkable consistency, but China will only earn trust if it actually listens to African grievances instead of staying quiet and letting them pass. The cow that does not cry, after all, still expects someone to notice it is limping.