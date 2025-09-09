Democracy and accountability don't mean much for our political leaders

From left: President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during CHAN 2024 finals at Kasarani Stadium, on August 30, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

In light of recent political developments, there is need to expunge the words 'democracy' and 'accountability' from our political lexicon.

There has been a paucity of both, which have become mere slogans and less of the practical philosophies that they are supposed to be. And that's because the country’s top leadership has become both the judge, jury and executioner. Citizens are unwilling spectators in the theatre of the absurd where their wishes count for nothing and often, are subject to executive fiat.

Intrigues surrounding the aborted impeachment motion against besieged Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja after the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and United Democratic Alliance leadership intervened amplify this.

Wanjiku's concerns were trampled on in the desire to preserve the status quo for political expediency. Or was it out of fear that the 'Wantam' proponents could get a foothold in Nairobi if Sakaja was ejected, which could create room for a bruising political duel in the county that hosts the seat of government? What national good, one could ask, did the shielding of Sakaja serve?

Democracy is a political order that not only espouses popular sovereignty of the people, allowing them to choose their leaders, it also grants them the right to recall leaders who fall short of expectations, or do not meet the threshold of accountability. Democracy is a never ending process of negotiations, but more importantly, holistic participation.

In hindsight, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which is anything and everything but democratic, has played a key role in this erosion. It has consistently acted against the choices of its supporters at the ballot and undermined democratic ideals.

This happens every time its top honcho blurs the line between the Opposition and government by inveigling himself into government on the heels of disturbances that ODM creates. Much if not all the political unrest that has rocked this country since the disputed 2007 presidential election bears the stamp of ODM.

The results have been loss of lives, destruction of property and continued polarisation of the country which, interestingly, cease once the ODM leader negotiates with the government a deal favourable for him. Indeed, when Raila is content, the country becomes peaceful.

The manner in which ODM abandoned Azimio la Umoja in 2024, and the way it conducted recent grassroots elections in Kakamega and Busia counties demonstrates its disdain for democracy. When, during every party election, and since the advent of 'men in black' in 2014, hired goons are deployed to interfere with the process to force certain outcomes, the party surrenders its claim of being democratic.

The Kakamega and Busia ODM elections were, every bit, a sham after goons interfered with them. ODM owes its followers fresh, orderly and legitimate elections.

There is more honour and pride in winning legitimately than in being aided by hook or by crook to occupy an office when one is unpopular and commands no respect. There are no two ways about this because already, a party that once held western in thrall, has lost its appeal.

The mention of ODM no longer excites, and the party is facing serious internal threats because of its ideological deficiencies. That the coming together of the two antagonistic protagonists cooled political tensions in Kenya is not in question, but one wonders; were Kenyans really divided, or were they mere pawns in a high stakes political game crafted to circumvent the dictates of democracy?

Barring the peace brought by the UDA, ODM truce, the cost of living is still up there in the stratosphere. The education and health sectors are in shambles as a consequence of lack of funds despite ODM pulling the purse strings.

At one point when the ODM expert at the Treasury wanted us to believe the government could no longer fund education, Ruto had to pull him up short and affirm that the government will continue to fund education as originally envisioned. Today, Raila is a victim of his narrative about throwing maize at a chicken to catch it. Ruto threw morsels on Raila's turf, and the hens are ravenously feeding. It has always been about eating.