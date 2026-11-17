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Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of interfering in the country’s internal affairs.

This he said undermines national unity further alleging that UAE was supporting armed groups in a dispute that threatens to further strain relations between the two countries.

In a televised address, Mohamud alleged that Abu Dhabi was pursuing a strategy of political fragmentation by supporting rival factions and establishing armed militias in Somalia.

He accused the country of pursuing a proxy war and warned that Somalia could suffer the same fate as Libya and Yemen, where prolonged conflicts have resulted in political fragmentation and competing centres of power.

“The UAE wants to bring to Somalia and Sudan the same divisions it has left behind in Libya and Yemen,” Mohamud said.

He further argued that foreign interference in the affairs of sovereign states was undermining national institutions and fuelling instability across the region.

The accusations come amid an increasingly bitter diplomatic dispute between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi over the UAE’s economic, political and security interests in Somalia.

In January 2026, Somalia’s Cabinet announced the cancellation of all agreements with the UAE, including defence and security cooperation and arrangements involving the strategic ports of Berbera, Bosaso and Kismayo.

At the centre of the dispute is the UAE’s growing relationship with Somalia’s regional administrations, particularly Somaliland, which declared independence in 1991 but remains internationally unrecognised.

The UAE has invested heavily in Berbera through Dubai-based logistics company DP World, which operates the port under a long-term concession. It also has commercial and security interests in Bosaso and Kismayo.

Mogadishu maintains that foreign agreements involving Somali territory must respect the authority of the federal government and the country’s territorial integrity.

However, Somaliland, Puntland and Jubaland have challenged Mogadishu’s decision to terminate the UAE agreements, highlighting the divisions within Somalia’s federal system.

The diplomatic fallout also comes amid growing competition for influence in the strategically important Horn of Africa, where Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have significant interests.

Somalia continues to battle al-Shabaab militants while grappling with political disagreements between the federal government and regional administrations.

The President’s latest allegations raise concerns that external rivalries could further complicate efforts to restore security and political stability.

The UAE’s response to the latest accusations was not immediately available.