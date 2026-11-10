Somalia government warns of 'dangerous plot' to destabilize government

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Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi has assured citizens that the government will protect the country's security gains, declaring that efforts to destabilise the country will not succeed despite growing political tensions.

Fiqi said the government remained determined to preserve progress made in the fight against militant groups and safeguard national stability amid disagreements between the federal administration and sections of the opposition.

“We have done so much to bring in considerable gains to the country. We are determined to safeguard that at a cost. Nobody will destabilise us, that is a guarantee,” he told local media.

This comes amid reports of a foreign-backed plan to undermine country’s stability that have raised fresh questions about the country's security environment and deepening political divisions between the federal government and opposition groups.

As per social media reports, the alleged scheme was conceived outside Somalia, with some opposition figures reportedly enlisted to support its implementation.

The report alleges that meetings involving former government officials, lawmakers and leaders of federal member states were held as part of efforts to coordinate activities aimed at weakening the federal administration.

However, it does not provide independently verifiable evidence establishing the identities of all those involved or confirming the alleged agreements.

The proposed strategy involved amplifying public fears of an impending security collapse through political statements, press conferences and other public engagements.

The report outlines three alleged components of the scheme: sustained criticism of the federal government by opposition figures, activities intended to undermine security in selected regions, particularly South West State and Hirshabelle, and attempts to establish cooperation with Al-Shabaab.

It claims that some of the activities have already occurred, citing opposition press conferences and public statements as possible indications of coordination.

It also alleges that investigations uncovered contacts between opposition figures and the militant group.

However, the report does not provide independently verifiable evidence to establish the alleged links or demonstrate that opposition activities are part of a coordinated effort to destabilise the country.

Fiqi has separately accused opposition figures of engaging in activities that could undermine national security, reflecting growing tensions between the federal government and sections of the opposition.

The alleged scheme is also said to target key government programmes, including oil exploration, the campaign against Al-Shabaab, preparations for direct elections and efforts to safeguard Somalia's territorial integrity.

The allegations emerge as Somalia continues to confront security threats from Al-Shabaab while navigating disagreements over electoral arrangements, governance and the country's political transition.

Although the existence and scope of the reported plot remain unverified, the claims highlight the sensitivity of Somalia's security environment and the potential consequences of prolonged political divisions.

The situation underscores the importance of credible intelligence, independently verifiable evidence, institutional accountability and sustained political dialogue in protecting national security and preserving stability.