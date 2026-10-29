Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Mediator or backer? Saudi Arabia's role in Sudan war questioned

By AFP | Oct. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Few days after the war broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15, 2023, all eyes turned to Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh cast itself as a mediator seeking to end the fighting and keep it from spreading, insisting that it stood at an equal distance from the two warring sides.

But as the war dragged on and shifted course, the country found itself drawn into the conflict.

According to several reports and analyses, it sided with the Sudanese army and gradually became one of its most prominent financiers.

The major shift in Saudi Arabia’s position from trying to extinguish the Sudanese war to stoking it, has raised several questions about its declared strategy and what that strategy has actually produced on the ground.

When Sudan is linked to Riyadh’s involvement in other Red Sea files, those questions multiply.

The Yemeni case offers another example of positions that tend to aggravate Red Sea problems rather than resolve them, with escalation continuing there for years.

The same pattern extends to Riyadh’s relationship with, and support for, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in its conflict with Ethiopia’s federal government, as well as to Eritrea, which is locked in its own rivalry with Ethiopia.

The net result is that Saudi Arabia appears to be a principal driver of tension in the Red Sea region, by backing the parties that inflame these crises and undermine the security of the Red Sea.

The Declaration of Commitments issued by the SAF and the RSF on May 11, 2023, focused on protecting civilians, refraining from targeting them, and facilitating humanitarian access.

However, the agreements and truces did not withstand mutual violations and the subsequent rounds of negotiations faltered and the mediation failed to turn pledges into a lasting end to the war.

Over time, the question shifted from Riyadh’s ability to bring the two sides together to the nature of its influence and its role in prolonging the war by backing the army.

SAF has been accused of refusing to enter any truce with SAF amid continued Saudi support.

In July 2026, the Global Institute for Strategic Studies (GISS) published a report on an air bridge between Riyadh and Port Sudan, involving executive jets operated by Alpha Star Aviation and Sky Prime Aviation.

According to the report the shipments included three batteries of M777 155mm howitzers, along with ammunition and equipment, and the report referred to training arrangements linked to the use of these weapons.

The United Nations has warned of the dangers of the war and the humanitarian crisis it has caused.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 33.7 million people will need humanitarian assistance in 2026 in Sudan.
Sudanese army chief, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has faced accusation of consistently rejecting proposals to end the war, or even to enter a humanitarian truce to get aid to those affected.

He rejected a U.S. proposal for a 90-day ceasefire to be followed by negotiations to end the war in September 2026 and on October when he refused to negotiate and demanded a recapture of territory held by the RSF

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Sudan War Rapid Support Forces (RSF) General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
.

Latest Stories

Obama is back in the trenches, but no one has frozen his pension or security
Obama is back in the trenches, but no one has frozen his pension or security
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
13 mins ago
Why soil testing and mapping should be every farmer's first step
Opinion
By Nora Berrahmouni
35 mins ago
How Standard Group attack was planned and financed by two MPS
National
By Standard Reporter
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Standard Group attack was planned and financed by two MPS
By Standard Reporter 43 mins ago
How Standard Group attack was planned and financed by two MPS
Students count cost of strike as lecturers set to resume duty
By Gentrix Osano 43 mins ago
Students count cost of strike as lecturers set to resume duty
Linda Mwananchi's big day after months of legal battles, chaos
By Prestone Murunga 43 mins ago
Linda Mwananchi's big day after months of legal battles, chaos
Gachagua on search for opposition flagbearer, strategy to oust Ruto
By Irene Githinji 43 mins ago
Gachagua on search for opposition flagbearer, strategy to oust Ruto
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved