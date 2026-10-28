Rights groups demand answers over missing Tanzanian activist

Audio By Vocalize

Tanzanian opposition member Twaha Mwayapaya.

Rights organisations have demanded that missing Tanzanian opposition member Twaha Mwayapaya be produced in court, following his alleged abduction in Nairobi's Kamulu area.

Led by Vocal Africa, the groups have filed an urgent application at the High Court seeking to establish Mwayapaya's whereabouts.

Mwayapaya, a Tanzanian citizen and member of the opposition party CHADEMA, was allegedly abducted on Sunday, October 25.

“We have moved the court, the High Court, under certificate of urgency, seeking to know the whereabouts of one Twaha Mwayapaya,” said Abner Collins-Mangu, an advocate representing Vocal Africa.

“We have a blow-by-blow account of what happened during the abduction, and we have presented before the court all the evidence necessary. Our witness is ready to come and testify,” he said.

According to Vocal Africa, the case adds to growing concerns over alleged abductions in Kenya. Collins-Mangu cited the disappearances of Abdulaziz Zizu, Macmillan Kiari, Evans Otieno and Michael Olo as cases that have raised similar concerns.

“This is just but another number of increased abductions in the country,” he said.