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Kindiki urges African countries to shield resources from external exploitation

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Oct. 24, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki arrives in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia for the Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa. (DCPS)

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged African countries to protect the continent’s resources from external exploitation, boost intra-African trade and embrace technology to drive economic growth.

Kindiki spoke on Saturday, October 24, at the Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, where he represented Kenya.

He said Africa must move away from exporting raw materials and importing finished goods by investing in value addition, manufacturing, technology and skills development.

“We must capture greater value from our minerals, including critical minerals, agricultural products, energy and human capital, through investment in processing, manufacturing, technology and skills,” said Kindiki.

The DP also called for stronger regional cooperation and institutions to safeguard Africa’s sovereignty, sustain peace and strengthen its influence in global affairs.

He urged African countries to engage international partners on equal terms, guided by their own interests and shared priorities rather than being drawn into competing external agendas. “Africa should be a partner to all, a satellite of none, and an equal participant in shaping the international order,” he said.

On technology, Kindiki called for investment in digital infrastructure and skills, alongside stronger capacity to protect data, secure critical digital systems and develop local technological capabilities.

He also stressed the need for African-led solutions to conflicts, saying lasting peace was essential for the continent’s long-term development.

“This demands strong, accountable institutions and inclusive political processes, supported by empowered and adequately resourced African Union, Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms, working in accordance with the principle of subsidiarity and in constructive partnership with the international community,” he said.

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Kindiki In Ethiopia Kindiki On Security DP Kithure Kindiki
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