Mudavadi urges Africa to deepen economic integration amid global trade pressures

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Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, CEO NEPAD Amb. Samori Okwiya (Left) and Kenyan Ambassador to Egypt Fred Outa arrive for the inaugural Alamein Africa Business Forum in Alamein City, Egypt on October 3, 2026. [PCS].

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for stronger economic integration, regional trade and cross-border cooperation among African countries, saying collective action is critical as the continent confronts mounting geopolitical and economic pressures.

Speaking on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the inaugural Alamein Africa Forum in El Alamein, Egypt, Mudavadi said Africa must move beyond policy declarations and develop partnerships, projects and institutions capable of translating the African Union’s Agenda 2063 into tangible economic benefits for its people.

The forum, held on the sidelines of the eighth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union, brought together political leaders, African institutions and private-sector representatives to discuss the continent’s economic trajectory and strengthen cooperation between governments and businesses.

Mudavadi said the global economy was undergoing a “structural realignment” with developments such as the Middle East crisis, conflicts in Africa, disruptions at strategic trade chokepoints, rising protectionism and trade tensions increasingly affecting the continent.

“These heightened trade and geopolitical tensions call for collective economic response, with partnerships, policies and projects that translate the vision of Agenda 2063 into tangible economic outcomes that transform the lives of African people,” he said.

A key concern raised by Mudavadi was Africa’s fragmented financial system, which he said continues to constrain the movement of capital across borders.

He argued that stronger regional financial integration would help unlock capital, strengthen economic linkages and reduce disparities between countries and regions.

“Regional financial integration is therefore essential to unlock capital flows, strengthen economic linkages and reduce disparities,” Mudavadi said.

He urged African governments and the private sector to work together to remove barriers to trade and deepen continental economic integration.

Kenya, he said, remains committed to regional and continental integration, particularly through accelerated implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He pointed to President William Ruto’s role as Chair of the Assembly Committee on AfCFTA Implementation as an indication of Kenya’s focus on advancing continental trade.

Mudavadi said AfCFTA offers Africa an opportunity to accelerate industrialisation, strengthen regional value chains and attract investment, while noting that private-sector participation would be crucial to achieving meaningful economic integration.

Infrastructure and logistics, however, remain significant obstacles to efficient trade flows, he said, calling for greater private-sector involvement in developing regional transport networks and other shared infrastructure.

He cited the September 30 groundbreaking of the East Africa Oil Refinery in Lamu as an example of an African-led project with regional ambitions. The project, backed by the Dangote Group, is expected to support the development of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) corridor, linking Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan and potentially connecting Eastern Africa with the wider continent.

Mudavadi described the refinery as evidence of Africa’s growing capacity to develop solutions to its own economic challenges.

“This legacy project, backed by the Dangote Group, a private enterprise, demonstrates our objective and growing capacity to provide African solutions to African needs,” he said.

He said the project could generate benefits in regional energy security, value addition, industrialisation and job creation.

Beyond the refinery, Mudavadi called for increased investment in regional transport corridors, cross-border digital payment systems and integrated energy grids to make intra-African trade more seamless.

“Our continent is competing globally, and attaining the necessary scale requires holistic approach by Governments, private sector and development partners,” he said.

He also called for structural and institutional reforms to unlock Africa’s potential in critical minerals, digital innovation, infrastructure, trade, the creative economy and its youthful population.

Mudavadi said Africa already possesses the human resources, natural resources and strategic intent required to achieve its development ambitions.

“With this team here today, we can attain Africa’s desired development goals,” he said, expressing hope that the forum’s recommendations would feed into the AU’s wider discussions on economic integration.