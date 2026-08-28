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Uganda's 'youngest reigning' king dies

By AFP | Aug. 28, 2026
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King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

A Ugandan king, who has been recognised as the world’s youngest reigning monarch after ascending to the throne at the age of three, has died aged 34, the Tooro Kingdom said in a statement late Thursday.

Uganda is a republic led by longtime President Yoweri Museveni but officially recognises traditional kingdoms, which serve mainly as cultural institutions with limited political power.

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of His Majesty the Omukama of Tooro, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, at approximately 10:00 pm this evening," the prime minister (Omuhikirwa) of Tooro Kingdom said in a statement.

King Oyo succeeded his father, who died of a heart attack in 1995, but was crowned after turning 18 years old.

Last year, Guinness World Records recognised him as the world's youngest reigning monarch.

The king died while receiving treatment in the United States following weeks of speculation about his deteriorating health, local media reported.

Uganda's Tooro region, in the west of the country, has a population of about 2.1 million people.

Africa has only three sovereign monarchies -- Eswatini, Lesotho and Morocco -- while several other countries recognise traditional kingdoms as cultural institutions without political power.

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