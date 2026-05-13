Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

UN urges independent probes into deadly Nigeria, Chad airstrikes

By AFP | May. 13, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk (centre) during a press conference at the Seoul Global Centre in South Korea,  on May 13, 2026. [AFP]

The UN rights chief on Wednesday demanded independent investigations into reports that separate airstrikes by the Nigerian and Chadian armies in northern Nigeria killed dozens of civilians.

The Nigerian military and the "bandit" gangs it is fighting killed around 100 civilians on Sunday in one of the bloodiest single days of the country's conflict against armed groups, sources across the country told AFP.

Amnesty International's Nigeria chapter said that Nigerian military airstrikes on a crowded market in the northwestern Zamfara state, reportedly controlled by criminal gangs, had killed "at least 100 civilians".

A resident of a nearby village put the toll at 117.

"I am shocked by reports that Nigerian army airstrikes on a market in... Zamfara state killed at least 100 civilians on 10 May and injured many more," United Nations high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk said in a statement.

The Nigerian military said it targeted a "confirmed terrorist structure, occupied exclusively by armed non-state actors who posed a direct... threat to civilian lives".

It disputed the civilian tolls being cited by the media as "unverified", adding "any incidents of civilian casualties will be communicated to the public appropriately".

"No credible, substantiated evidence of civilian casualties has been established through any official assessment or independent verification," the military said in a statement dated Tuesday but released on Wednesday.

Volker also said he was "alarmed and saddened" by the reports of high civilian casualties in attacks since Friday by Chadian fighter jets against Boko Haram camps on remote islands in the vast marshland shared by Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

The bombardment has reportedly killed dozens of Nigerian fishermen working on islands under Boko Haram control, where civilians are forced to pay taxes to the jihadist group.

Footage seen by AFP showed several fishermen with severe burns being treated at a hospital in Bosso, Niger.

"It is crucial that both Nigerian and Chadian authorities conduct prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigations into these disturbing incidents," Turk said.

The authorities in the two countries must also "ensure that those responsible for any violations are held to account, in accordance with international standards", he insisted.

The UN rights chief said he "urgently (called) on both militaries to take all feasible precautions to avoid harm to civilians".

"Their military operations, including against Boko Haram and the so-called 'Islamic State West Africa Province' must be conducted in full compliance with international humanitarian law and international human rights law," he said.

"Civilians and civilian objects must never be the target of attack."

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Nigeria And Chad Airstrikes UN Rights Chief Amnesty International Boko Haram
.

Latest Stories

The trouble with Tanzanian president's 'mikwaju' proposal
The trouble with Tanzanian president's 'mikwaju' proposal
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
36 mins ago
Why Ruto, Ouattara meeting is important for Kenya and Cte d'Ivoire
Opinion
By Elijah Mwangi
36 mins ago
What France's renewed focus means for Anglophone Africa
Opinion
By Mbugua Ng’ang’a
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Top State House official 'pushed' Dr Obwaka to his death, says widow
By Jacinta Mutura 36 mins ago
Top State House official 'pushed' Dr Obwaka to his death, says widow
Ruto faces scrutiny amid concerns on 'undermined' country's sovereignty
By Brian Ngugi 36 mins ago
Ruto faces scrutiny amid concerns on 'undermined' country's sovereignty
Ousted but vocal: Gachagua's bold persona after impeachment
By Ndung’u Gachane 36 mins ago
Ousted but vocal: Gachagua's bold persona after impeachment
Diplomatic blunder? Why French summit may expose Kenya to isolation
By Francis Ontomwa 36 mins ago
Diplomatic blunder? Why French summit may expose Kenya to isolation
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved