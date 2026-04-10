How UN resolution revives focus on slavery legacy in Nigeria's Badagry

The Spirit Attenuation Well in Badagry, Nigeria, where enslaved Africans were forced to drink water believed to erase memory and weaken resistance. [CGTN]

This series, Injustice Across the Atlantic, examines the harrowing history and enduring legacy of the transatlantic slave trade. Over four centuries, millions of Africans were forcibly uprooted, subjected to unimaginable brutality, and transported across continents to fuel European colonial economies. The consequences of this history continue to shape social, economic, and political inequalities today.

A recent resolution by the United Nations General Assembly declaring the transatlantic slave trade as “the most serious crime against humanity” has renewed attention on calls for reparations, while spotlighting historic sites such as Badagry in Lagos State.