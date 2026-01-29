US lauds Kenya for restoring peace in Haiti

US Deputy Secretary Of State Christopher Landau shakes hands with officers during a ceremony to honor Haiti Mission Officers at National Police College Embakasi A Campus in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has commended Kenya for its role in restoring peace in Haiti, saying the East African nation answered the international community's call when others would not.

Speaking on Thursday, January 29, during a ceremony to honor Kenyan troops, Landau said Kenya stepped up to help restore law and order in Haiti when the international community needed action.

"The international community had a call to countries to help restore law and order in Haiti. Only one country stepped up to the plate, and that's Kenya," Landau said.

He praised the Kenyan troops for showing heroism and dedication throughout their deployment, noting they did not only answer the call of their government but also that of the international community, particularly the US.

"That is why I am here personally to recognize and pay tribute to you all, thank you for that," he said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen recognized the efforts of both the Kenyan and US governments in the Haiti mission, saying the team showed character and values.

"To our officers you've served with honor and distinction, thank you very much," Murkomen said.

He noted the establishment of the Gang Suppression Force marked an important transition to a well-resourced mission and urged stronger coordination between the force and Haitian police.

Kenya first deployed 400 police officers to Haiti in June 2024 under the Multinational Security Support mission, which was later transformed into the Gang Suppression Force following a UN Security Council resolution in October 2025.

In December 2025, Kenya sent 230 more police officers as part of the fifth contingent, bringing the total number of Kenyan personnel serving in Haiti to more than 700.

The mission has struggled with severe understaffing and lack of resources. It was initially planned to include 2,500 officers but has operated with far fewer personnel.

The mission has claimed Kenyan lives. Three Kenyan officers have been killed since the deployment began. Samuel Tompoi Kaetuai died from gunshot wounds in February 2025 during anti-gang operations in the Artibonite region, Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve was killed in a road accident in August 2025, and Benedict Kabiru died in a gang ambush in March 2025.

In addition to the fatalities, at least eight officers were injured when two armored vehicles were involved in an accident along a mountaintop road above Port-au-Prince.

By 2024, gangs in Haiti had killed 5,601 people, an increase of about 1,000 over the previous year. During the first half of 2025, at least 3,141 people were killed, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Last year, the US committed almost $1 billion to support the mission. Canada contributed $63 million, while the US paid $15 million to a dedicated UN trust fund set up to provide for the mission, including logistics, meals, sleeping arrangements, vehicle maintenance and medical allocations.

Landau is on an official visit to Kenya as part of his travel to Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya and Djibouti from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1.

While in Nairobi, he is meeting Kenyan officials to discuss commercial engagement, counterterrorism cooperation, Kenya's contributions to security in Haiti and broader regional issues.