×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Shooting in South African township leaves 7 dead

By AFP | Jan. 17, 2026

Police officials stand behind crime scene tape. [AFP]

Gunmen killed seven people in a township outside the South African city of Cape Town early on Saturday in an incident believed to be extortion-related, police said.

The attack is the latest in a string of mass shootings that have shaken the crime-weary country of 63 million people.

"Police are investigating a shooting incident in Marikana that claimed the lives of seven people -- one woman and six men aged between 30 and 50," police said in a statement.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Three people were also wounded in the attack, which occurred shortly after midnight and was "believed to be linked to extortion in the area", it said.

"The suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made," police said, adding that a manhunt had been launched and investigations were ongoing.

South Africa, the continent's most industrialised nation, is grappling with entrenched crime and corruption driven by organised networks.

On average, around 63 people were killed each day between July and September last year, according to police data.

Two separate mass shootings in December, in which gunmen stormed a hostel and a bar, left two dozen people dead, including several children.

Saturday's attack occurred in the city's Cape Flats area, which has a reputation for gang violence and where over 2,000 murders were recorded in the first nine months of 2025.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

SA Killing Gunmen in SA Mass Killing
.

Latest Stories

Gatekeeping the struggle: The quiet tragedy of activism in Kenya
Gatekeeping the struggle: The quiet tragedy of activism in Kenya
Columnists
By Herman Manyora
21 mins ago
Israel seeks greater Zionist State in Somaliland gambit
Africa
By Biketi Kikechi
21 mins ago
Cash, bullying and betrayal drive exodus from Gachagua's DCP
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Can't rise to occasion: Inconsistent Oburu leading ODM into a freefall
By Harold Odhiambo 21 mins ago
Can't rise to occasion: Inconsistent Oburu leading ODM into a freefall
How Oburu is driving Raila's dying party to its grave
By Barrack Muluka 21 mins ago
How Oburu is driving Raila's dying party to its grave
No arrests yet on brutal act by rogue police in Nandi incidence
By David Odongo 21 mins ago
No arrests yet on brutal act by rogue police in Nandi incidence
Opposition subjected to brutal campaign repression as Museveni declared President
By Ndung’u Gachane 21 mins ago
Opposition subjected to brutal campaign repression as Museveni declared President
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved