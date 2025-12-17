Why Trump has banned, restricted 16 African countries from entering US

US President Donald Trump speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on December 16, 2025. [AFP]

President Donald Trump on Tuesday, December 16, signed a proclamation imposing full travel restrictions and entry limitations on four more African countries.

The new additions, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and South Sudan, bring the total number of fully restricted African countries to 12.

These countries join the existing list of fully restricted nations, which includes Somalia, Sudan, Equatorial Guinea, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, Eritrea, and Libya. Additionally, Sierra Leone, which was previously under partial restrictions, will now face a full entry ban.

In Burkina Faso, for instance, the ban has been instituted due to the ongoing terrorist activities and its refusal to accept back its deported nationals.

Mali, on the other hand, was restricted due to ongoing terrorist operations in certain areas, with armed conflict between the Malian government and armed groups continuing throughout the country.

Niger citizens, just like Burkina Faso and Mali, have been banned due to terrorist attacks and active kidnappings happening anywhere in the country. Meanwhile, Sierra Leone and South Sudan were cited for failing to accept the return of their deported nationals.

“According to the Overstay Report, Sierra Leone had a B-1/B-2 overstay rate of 16.48 percent and an F, M, and J visa overstay rate of 35.83 percent. According to the 2023 Overstay Report, Sierra Leone had a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 15.43 percent and an F, M, and J visa overstay rate of 35.83 percent.”

“Additionally, Sierra Leone has historically failed to accept back its removable nationals,” read a statement from the White House.

While full bans were the focus for some, President Trump also extended and initiated partial restrictions for several other countries.

Partial restrictions will continue for Burundi and Togo, while new partial limitations have been imposed on Tanzania, Benin, Angola, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Zambia, Zimbabwe, The Gambia, Côte d’Ivoire, and Gabon.

These measures, according to the White House, are mainly due to visa overstays.

Angola, Benin, and Côte d’Ivoire, for instance, have visa overstay rates for temporary visits (B-1/B-2) of 14.43 per cent, 12.34 per cent, and 8.47 per cent, respectively.

The three countries also recorded overstay rates of 21.92 per cent, 36.77 per cent, and 17.77 per cent for students and exchange visitors (F, M, and J visas).

Other nations, including Tanzania, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Senegal, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, were also flagged for significant numbers of citizens overstaying their visas. “According to the Overstay Report, Tanzania had a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 8.30 percent and an F, M, and J visa overstay rate of 13.97 percent.”

Similarly, for Mauritania, the administration cited a B-1/B-2 overstay rate of 9.49 per cent and noted that it has little presence in certain parts of the country, creating screening and vetting difficulties.

Nigeria’s partial ban, however, was attributed to a combination of visa overstays and security threats. Trump noted that terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State, which operate freely in certain parts of Nigeria, contribute to substantial screening and vetting difficulties.

According to the US President, the restrictions are essential for national security and the integrity of the US immigration system.

“The restrictions and limitations imposed by the Proclamation are necessary to prevent the entry of foreign nationals about whom the United States lacks sufficient information to assess the risks they pose, garner cooperation from foreign governments, enforce our immigration laws, and advance other important foreign policy, national security, and counterterrorism objectives,” the White House said in a statement.

These new policy changes are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2026.