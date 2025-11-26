×
Guinea-Bissau's President Embalo arrested

By AFP | Nov. 26, 2025
Guinea-Bissau's president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo. [AFP]

Guinea-Bissau's president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, has been arrested and is being held at general-staff headquarters, where he is being "well-treated", a military source told AFP Wednesday following a coup in which officers announced taking "total control".

Military officers have suspended the electoral process in Guinea-Bissau, where Embalo had been favoured to win a second term in last Sunday's presidential election.

A senior officer additionally confirmed the arrest to AFP, adding that Embalo had been detained "with the chief of staff and the minister of the interior".

Digger Classified

