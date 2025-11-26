×
AU reforms: Ruto calls for tough sanctions on coup plotters

By Denis Omondi | Nov. 26, 2025
President William Ruto chairs African Union Institutional Reform Ad Hoc Committee Meeting of Heads of State in Luanda, Angola on November 26, 2025. [PCS]

A team led by President William Ruto has proposed more severe punishments for people who plot and execute hostile takeovers of regimes that came to power through legal means, amid rising cases of coups across Africa.

In a report presented during the second session of the Summit of the Heads of State and Government in Luanda, Angola, on Tuesday, November 25, the AU Institutional Reform Committee called for stunner action to deter future coups.

“We have also proposed strengthening AU norms against unconstitutional changes of government. This includes enforcing sanctions rigorously, enhancing the Chairperson’s good offices, and supporting expedited transitions,” said Ruto.

“This will help restore constitutional order and deter future violations,” he added.

Madagascar is the latest to catch the coup bug after the military seized power from ousted President Andry Rajoelina in October this year, following weeks of a youth-led popular uprising.

A civilian rule has since been restored under President Michael Randrianirina, a former military chief.

The AU suspended the island nation in response.

However, more hostile takeovers have been reported in West Africa amid growing anti-French sentiments. Countries like Burkina Faso, Gabon, Niger, and Sudan have all fallen under military rule since 2020.

Others include Guinea, Chad, and Mali.

The AU reform team is also pushing for an increase in the AU Peace Fund from the current Sh62 billion to Sh155 billion to sustainably finance the continent's peace and security.

The additional funds, they say, will be mobilised from member contributions, African financial institutions, and the private sector.

The report, coming on the back of active conflicts such as Sudan and DR Congo, stressed the need for a “more realistic” conflict prevention plan.

“On Silencing the Guns, we have proposed that we update the Lusaka Master Roadmap with a five-year review cycle. This will ensure a more realistic and adaptive conflict-prevention framework,” Ruto stated.

Further, the Ruto-led team wants AU member states to expedite the process of ratifying the agreement for operationalisation of the African Court of Justice, mandated to review the legality of AU acts and adjudicate disputes.

The team also suggested the Pan-African Parliament be revamped to give it more say in the continent's affairs, as well as urged the AU to adopt a Common African Foreign Policy to give the continent a stronger voice in global matters.

