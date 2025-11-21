×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Armed gangs abduct pupils from Catholic school in central Nigeria

By AFP | Nov. 21, 2025
Disarmed members of an anti-banditry vigilante group Zamfara in 2019. [AFP]

An unknown number of pupils have been abducted from a Catholic school in central Nigeria by armed gangs, police and a government official said Friday, in the second such incident in less than a week.

The school kidnappings and an attack on a church earlier this week come weeks after US President Donald Trump threatened military action over what he described as the targeted killings of Nigeria's Christians, a narrative rejected by the Nigerian government.

"The Niger State government has received with deep sadness the disturbing news of the kidnapping of pupils from St. Mary's School in Agwara local government area," Abubakar Usman, the state government secretary, said in a statement.

"The exact number of abducted pupils is yet to be confirmed as security agencies continue to assess the situation".

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The attack comes just days after gunmen stormed a secondary school in Kebbi state in northwestern Nigeria, abducting 25 schoolgirls early Monday morning. One escaped and 24 are still missing.

Niger state police said its tactical units and the military have been deployed to search for the pupils.

Police received a report at about 2:00 am (0100 GMT), that "some armed bandits invaded St. Mary's Private (Catholic) Secondary School... and abducted a yet to be ascertained number of students from the school's hostel," the force said in a statement.

It said security agencies were "combing the forests with a view to rescue the abducted students".

Nigerian security forces have been placed on high alert this week as the country faces an uncomfortable spotlight on its security situation.

In a separate attack on a church in western Nigeria on Tuesday, gunmen killed two people during a service that was recorded and broadcast online. Dozens of worshippers are believed to have been abducted.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Central Nigeria Unrest Nigerian Schoolgirls Abduction Nigeria School Attack Nigeria School Kidnapping
.

Latest Stories

Why trauma bonding keeps victims tied to abusive partners
Why trauma bonding keeps victims tied to abusive partners
Wellness
By Boniface Mithika
1 hr ago
Three Kenya Airways staff jailed for 25 years for trafficking Sh60 million heroin
Newsbeat
By Boniface Mithika
1 hr ago
Trump to end temporary protected status for Somalis
America
By AFP
1 hr ago
Why Senators wants multi-billion investment at Lang'ata's Phenom Estate stopped
National
By Joan Oyiela
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Senators wants multi-billion investment at Lang'ata's Phenom Estate stopped
By Joan Oyiela 1 hr ago
Why Senators wants multi-billion investment at Lang'ata's Phenom Estate stopped
Blood on streets: CNN probe links Tanzania police to brutal killings
By CNN 1 hr ago
Blood on streets: CNN probe links Tanzania police to brutal killings
From oxygen scam to change of name; why EACC wants UDA candidate in Mbeere arrested
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
From oxygen scam to change of name; why EACC wants UDA candidate in Mbeere arrested
Why Oburu Oginga has flown to Dubai
By Harold Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
Why Oburu Oginga has flown to Dubai
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved