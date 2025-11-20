South Sudan's Elinana takes the rein at regional aviation agency

South Sudan Civil Aviation Director General, John Woja Elinana (left) takes over as the Chairman of the East African Community Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency. [EAC-CASSOA]

The Director General of the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA), John Woja Elinana, has assumed chairmanship of the East African Community Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency (EAC-CASSOA).

He replaces Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Director General Emile Arao, who has completed his term.

Elinana takes the role at a time when South Sudan is attempting to consolidate its place within the regional aviation ecosystem.

During his tenure at SSCAA, the authority has pursued several reforms, including efforts to operationalise the Juba Flight Information Region, which would give South Sudan full control over its airspace.

His period in office has also seen gradual upgrades at Juba International Airport, the rollout of new safety and navigation equipment, and the introduction of regulations meant to bring the country closer to compliance with ICAO standards.

CASSOA, headquartered in Entebbe, is responsible for coordinating aviation safety and security oversight across the East African Community.

The chairmanship rotates annually among member states and plays a key role in guiding regional harmonisation of rules, training, and inspection regimes.

After being sworn in, Elinana said he would prioritise cooperation among member states to strengthen regulatory oversight and improve the region’s collective safety record.

He also extended sincere appreciation to H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit for entrusting him with the leadership of the national aviation authority and for supporting South Sudan’s active engagement within the East African Community.

His term runs for 12 months.