Film in the desert: Timimoun international festival debuts in style

Guests are treated to music, art performances and short films during the opening ceremony of the Timimoun International Short Film Festival in Timimoun, Algeria. [Betty Njeru, Standard]

Imagine this: a smoke show, three towering screens, and a lineup of films projected beneath the open skies of the Algerian Sahara.

That was the backdrop for the inaugural Timimoun International Short Film Festival, which opened on Wednesday, November 13, in Timimoun, Algeria, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Arts.

Thousands of Algerians, young and old, packed a 3,000-seat open-air theater to watch some of the continent’s best short films under a starry sky that looked like something straight out of a movie.

Set in the heart of the Sahara, the festival celebrates distinctive cinematic forms, with a focus on short African films.

At least 47 films from more than 30 countries are being screened during the five-day event, which runs through November 18.

Algeria Minister of Culture and Arts gives a keynote address during the opening ceremony of the Timimoun International Short Film Festival in Timimoun, Algeria. [Betty Njeru, Standard]

Organisers say competitions will be held in three categories: narrative films, documentaries, and local Algerian productions, grouped as the national competition. Winners will receive special prizes.

Documentaries premiering at the festival will explore social and cultural issues across Africa. The jury, speaking at a press briefing, said it evaluated entries based on quality, authenticity, storytelling, and the strength of the performances.

Timimoun Festival Director Faycal Sahbi told The Standard that short films remain key to Algeria’s cinematic landscape. “It is often a field of experimentation for young directors,” he said.

Sahbi hopes the festival will influence how African stories are told and build the continent’s film scene.

But he added that the event also serves another purpose. “We organised the festival for other factors such as tourism,” he said. “A city like Timimoun stands to gain visibility abroad. For us, it is also an act of civic engagement and responsibility in a local context, which is why we brought it here.”

In her keynote address on Wednesday evening, Algerian Minister of Culture and Arts Malika Bendouda said the festival’s first edition was designed to be accessible to Algerians from all walks of life.

This year, 23 African films are being screened. “Our wish is that next year we go from 23 to 33, to 43,” said Sahbi.

The festival will also feature screenings, workshops, and panel discussions on cinema, society, territory, and other dimensions of filmmaking.

Filmmakers, directors, and producers from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Senegal, Egypt, and Libya have all pitched camp in Timimoun.