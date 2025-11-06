Outrage after Tanzania's AG demands arrest of activist Kimambi day after appointment

Tanzania's new Attorney General Hamza Said Johari called for the arrest and extradition of US-based activist Mange Kimambi (left) just a day after being appointed. [UGC]

Just a day after being reappointed as the Tanzanian Attorney General, Hamza Said Johari, has publicly demanded the arrest of Mange Kimambi.

Mange is a prominent US-based activist and a vocal critic of the Tanzanian government.

Johari's call comes as Kimambi continues use her social media channels to post videos of alleged executions of citizens by President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration. Protests that broke out across Tanzania following the controversial election have left hundreds dead.

The demand, highlighted in a video, features Johari labelling Kimambi's online activism as incitement and urging authorities to act to safeguard national stability.

He further directed Tanzanian authorities to reach out to their US counterparts for her possible arrest and extradition.

In response, Mange Kimambi took to Instagram, blasting Johari's demand. "Look at this fool," she wrote.

"Appointed Attorney General today, and the first thing is to extradite Mange Kimambi. You've killed thousands of Tanzanian youths, but you're after Mange, not the killers or those who ordered the killings."

Kimambi further challenged the feasibility of her return, asking, "Will you bring me back to Tanzania after I've been shot by the Mexican Cartel or while I'm walking? Be specific?"

She dismissed the notion of US compliance, stating, "The US government will laugh at you like the fools that you are. What law have I broken for the US to hand me over to you? Exposing your corruption to Tanzanians? Organising peaceful protests against your rigged elections and stolen resources?"

She also vowed a personal return to Tanzania on her terms. "One day, I will return to Tanzania myself, for my own peace," she declared.

"But returning because you've forced me back so you can arrest and shoot me like those children? It won't happen. It won't happen... yes, Tanzania has an extradition agreement with the US, but they won't hand me over to corrupt individuals. Start with the Mexican Cartel; that's your only hope of getting rid of me."

This comes days after she alleged that the Tanzanian government had paid cartels from Mexico to look for her, adding that her life was in danger.