How Tanzania's election fell short of democratic standards - AU observers

Protesters attack a polling station as clashes erupt in Dar es Salaam on October 29, 2025, during Tanzania’s presidential elections. [AFP]

Tanzania’s 2025 General Elections, which culminated in the swift declaration and swearing-in of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, fell short of key democratic standards, according to the African Union Election Observer Mission (AUEOM).

While the Mission acknowledged logistical efforts and citizen participation, its report detailed multiple shortcomings that undermined transparency, fairness, and public confidence in the process.

Pre-election period

The AUEOM highlighted several issues in the pre-election period.

Among them was the arrest of CHADEMA chairperson Tundu Lissu and his deputy John Heche, which the Mission said incapacitated the main opposition. The disqualification of Luhaga Mpina, it added, further diminished the competitiveness of the election.

The observers also noted that some constitutional reforms were not settled before the elections, including appointing Commissioners of INEC through an independent body and revising the Constitution to allow independent candidates to contest in elections.

“Some of the events leading up to the 2025 General Elections therefore conflict with the African Union principles on the right to and freedom of participation in elections,” the report said, noting that legal and political limitations restricted equitable participation and a level playing field.

The Mission further emphasised that regular elections without genuine competition and adherence to democratic principles result in voter apathy and ultimately lead to citizens’ disengagement from political activities.

The Mission expressed concern about the legal framework governing the elections, observing that “The legal framework’s failure to comply with some AU democratic norms and international standards for democratic elections compromised the integrity of the 2025 Tanzania General Elections.”

It also highlighted gaps in the administration of the elections, including the appointment of electoral commissioners and restrictions on independent candidates.

Media coverage and voter information also presented challenges.

The AUEOM noted that “Tanzania’s media landscape was diverse, including both state-owned and private outlets. However, access to major digital platforms was restricted during the election period. Numerous outlets were deregistered or banned, and journalists worked under restrictive reporting guidelines that curtailed press freedom and public access to diverse information.”

Traditional public media, the report said, displayed a discernible bias in favor of the ruling party, restricting visibility for opposition parties and candidates.

Voter registration and education efforts were commendable but uneven.

The report highlighted that while INEC updated the permanent voter register and conducted education programs for marginalized groups, stakeholders raised concerns regarding delays, limited digital outreach, and uneven coverage in rural areas.

Election day

On election day, the Mission observed significant irregularities that raised questions about the integrity of the vote.

“While voting earlier in the day proceeded slowly but efficiently at most polling stations visited, some observers noted that polling stations with presidential ballots did not have party agents or observers,” the report said.

According to the observers, certain voters in various stations were allowed to vote without their identities being checked on the voter register, and these voters were also given multiple ballots to vote, compromising election integrity.

Procedural lapses extended into the counting phase.

“During the counting, several of our observers were asked to leave polling stations before the process concluded,” the report said. Observers also noted that in some of these stations, ballot counts did not tally, and tally sheets were not consistently posted for public scrutiny.

Such practices, the Mission noted, limited the transparency of the vote count.

Security and access were also concerns.

Observers reported violent protests, internet shutdowns, and curfew impositions that affected both citizens and monitoring teams. The Mission stated that some observer teams faced challenges accessing collation centers. This restricted oversight during a critical phase of the process.

Post-election period

Following the polls, the Mission underscored the importance of electoral and political reforms.

“The 2025 Tanzania General Elections did not comply with AU principles, normative frameworks, and other international obligations and standards for democratic elections,” the report said.

It added that the environment surrounding the elections, before, during, and immediately after, was not conducive to peaceful conduct and acceptance of electoral outcomes.”

Despite these challenges, the Mission commended citizens for their conduct.

“The Mission commends Tanzanians for their calm and orderly participation,” it said, noting that while public order was maintained, it was not a substitute for robust institutional safeguards.

The AUEOM urged the Tanzanian government to implement reforms addressing the root causes of the observed shortcomings, emphasising transparency, accountability, inclusion of divergent views, and respect for human rights.