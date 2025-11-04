'An administrative event': Why experts say Tanzania didn't hold a real election

More than 37 million registered voters are casting their ballots in Tanzania's election [AFP]

Kenya Human Rights Commission Board member Kwamchetsi Makokha and security expert Nicodemus Minde have condemned Tanzania elections, terming them “an administrative event” and “a coronation exercise.”

Speaking on Tuesday, November 4, on Spice FM, the two said the polls lacked credibility and accused President Samia Suluhu of deflecting blame onto external actors.

“There were no real elections in Tanzania in 2025. It would be wrong to even call it one; it was merely an administrative event made to look like an election. Who was actually voted for? With protests, candidates barred from contesting, and unfamiliar names on the ballot, Samia Suluhu was essentially running against herself,” said Makokha.

He added: “I listened to Samia Suluhu’s speech yesterday and felt very sad. There was nothing about the people’s voice or their sovereignty.”

Minde on the other hand said the elections, intended to renew accountability and strengthen nation-building, were undermined by a flawed process in which the main challenger was disqualified.

“The Tanzanian protests were the culmination of years of anger and frustration bottled up by citizens. These protests and the elections debunked long-held myths that Tanzanians are timid and incapable of protesting,” he said.

The Human Rights Commission Board member also blamed the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party for the unrest, saying it failed to conduct internal competition for its leadership.

“It started with CCM. An indication that there was going to be an election is from the CCM ticket, and in 2020, there was no competition for the party ticket, and that was carried forward in 2025…and Samia, who inherited the late Magufuli, did the same,” he said.

Yesterday, Suluhu was sworn in for a second term after securing 97.66 per cent of the vote at a ceremony at State House in Chamwino, Dodoma.

Her inauguration came amid unrest, with videos circulating online showing violent clashes, injuries and fatalities linked to post-election protests.

Rights groups and international bodies have condemned the violence and urged calm, calling for dialogue to resolve the crisis.