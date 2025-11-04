Why mediation hasn't worked for Sudan so far

Displaced Sudanese in Tawila, a town in the country’s war-torn western Darfur region, in October 2025, after fleeing El-Fasher. [AFP]

Sudan has been embroiled in a civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, sparked by a power struggle between the two parties. The war has displaced more than 14 million people. Over half the population of about 50 million is facing acute levels of hunger.

Several mediation initiatives have been launched since the start of the war, with limited success. The African Union has also been unable to get the main warring parties to agree to a permanent ceasefire.