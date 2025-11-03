Bamako under siege: Why Mali's army is struggling to break jihadist blockade

Malian anti rior police officers line up in front of the Algerian Embassy in Bamako on April 8, 2025 during a demonstration. [AFP]

When the military overthrew the democratically elected government in Mali in 2020, coup leader General Assimi Goita promised to root out jihadists in the north of the country. Mali had been struggling to defeat them for nearly a decade.

Multiple terrorist groups operate in Mali. An al Qaida-linked group known locally as Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) is the most lethal, considering the audacity and scale of its attacks. The group rejects the state’s authority, and seeks to impose its interpretation of Islam and sharia.