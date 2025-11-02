×
Sululu 98 pc win, curious voter turnout displays folly of Africa' elections

By David Odongo | Nov. 2, 2025
Supporters of Tanzania’s ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate and incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan wave flags and chant slogans during the party's closing campaign rally in Mwanza on October 28, 2025.[AFP]

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been declared the winner of Tanzania's presidential election. She had an unprecedented 98 per cent of the vote, in what many are calling a sham election and a rubber-stamp reaffirmation of her rule. The electoral commission announced the results as violent protests and widespread unrest rocked the country.

The electoral chief, Jacobs Mwambegele, declared Samia the winner with about 31.9 million votes out of 32 million cast, and voter turnout at nearly 87 per cent of the 37.6 million registered voters. But several reports from opposition groups and international observers have cast doubt on the figures, citing very low voter turnout on election day because of intimidation and disruptions in polling stations.

