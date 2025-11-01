×
The Standard

Fears of many dead from violence as Suluhu chooses silence

By Biketi Kikechi | Nov. 1, 2025
A voter casts his ballot with the assistance of a Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) official at the Maundi voting centre in Stone Town on October 29, 2025, during Tanzania's presidential elections.[AFP]

Whereas information coming from Tanzania is scant and conflicting, reports that hundreds could have been killed in the ongoing skirmishes are shocking. Media reports indicate many protesters were killed by police in key towns across Tanzania after overnight protests, as speculation continued over the whereabouts of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Media outlets around the world reported that at least 700 protesters could have been killed by Friday morning. Tension continues to mount across the East African country.

The Standard
