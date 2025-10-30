×
AUC Chair clarifies private jet photo amid criticism over optics

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 30, 2025
The photo that has raised controvercy online was posted on 28th October captioned 'Au revoir beautiful Luanda'. [X]


African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has clarified a photo showing him aboard a luxurious private jet, following public criticism over the image’s timing as several African nations grapple with crises.

Youssouf, who shared the explanation on his official X account, said the aircraft had been placed at his disposal by Angolan President João Lourenço to help him catch another engagement after attending an infrastructure conference in Luanda.

“Our Union has no resources to rent a special flight for the AUC. I thank His Excellency President Lourenço. The picture posted by my spokesperson was not appropriate, I admit that,” he stated.

In a separate statement, AUC Chairperson spokesperson Nuur Mohamud Sheekh apologized for posting the photo, acknowledging that it was “ill-judged.”

“I sincerely regret sharing the photo and any unintended impressions it created. The gesture was meant only to reflect the warm hospitality of the government and people of Angola,” Sheekh said, adding that he remained committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and respect.


The image, which has since been deleted, showed Youssouf seated in a private jet featuring a bed, reading magazines with fruit and refreshments on a table beside him.

The post sparked mixed reactions online, with many users questioning the optics of the AUC leadership appearing in luxury while the continent faces crises in Sudan, Cameroon, and, more recently, post-election violence in Tanzania.

.

.

