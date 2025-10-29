×
Tanzania elections: US Embassy warns of unrest urges calm

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 29, 2025
Police stops a man accused of attempting to disrupt voting process in Stone Town. [Marco Longari, AFP]

The U.S. Embassy in Tanzania has issued a security alert following reports of ongoing demonstrations in several parts of the country, urging American citizens and embassy personnel to remain indoors as authorities respond to the unrest.

According to the advisory, Dar es Salaam, particularly the Ubungo and Kimara areas, along with Dodoma, Mbeya, Tunduma, and Arusha, are among the worst-affected locations.

Security services have been deployed to manage the situation.

The embassy linked the protests to recent political tensions, warning that the developments raise serious concerns about Tanzania’s ability to conduct inclusive and peaceful elections in the coming months.

“As a longstanding partner of the Tanzanian people, we urge all political parties and government institutions to avoid further escalation, engage in dialogue, and ensure that citizens can choose their leaders freely and in accordance with the Constitution,” the embassy said.

Earlier on, the embassy had emphasized that free, fair, and peaceful elections are vital to advancing Tanzania’s national goals, including private sector-led growth, anti-corruption efforts, and expanding trade and investment for the benefit of all citizens.

The embassy also advised caution for residents and travelers, urging them to avoid large gatherings and follow local media for updates.

