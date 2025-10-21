Sundowns win in Nigeria as Pirates fall to DRC's Lupopo

Sundowns ' Brazilian midfielder Lucas Ribeiro (L) tackles Esprerance's Ben Hmida Med Amine (R) during the CAF Champions League. [AFP]

Mamelodi Sundowns scored five goals in Nigeria and Orlando Pirates conceded three in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday in a mixed day for South Africa in Caf Champions League qualifying.

Sundowns were runners-up to Egyptian side Pyramids in the premier African club competition last season and once again rank among the favourite to pocket the $4 million first prize.

But despite being among the Champions League title contenders for many seasons, not even their most partisan supporters foresaw a 5-1 second round, first leg victory over Remo Stars in Abeokuta.

Namibian Peter Shalulile, Portuguese Miguel Reisinho and Brazilian Arthur Sales were among the five scorers for Sundowns, who led 2-0 at half-time.

While no Nigerian club has won the Champions League since Enyimba in 2004, representatives from the most populous country in Africa are usually competitive at home in continental competitions.

Pirates were semi-finals losers to Pyramids last season and there were expectations that they would go far again.

A 3-0 loss to Saint-Eloi Lupopo in Lubumbashi, however, means the odds are against the Buccaneers even reaching the group stage that follows the second round.

Making a rare Champions League appearance, Lupopo were ahead inside three minutes through Wanet Kashala and Burkinabe Dramane Kambou and Jean Benoit Tukumbane scored in the second half.

While the away-goal rule has been scrapped in European club competitions, it remains in Africa. Were Lupopo to score once in South Africa on Saturday, Pirates would have to do so five times to survive.

Another potentially serious contender to build a 3-0 advantage were Tanzania’s Simba away to Nsingizini Hotspurs from Eswatini.