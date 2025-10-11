×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Family of missing Tanzania government critic petitions court for answers

By AFP | Oct. 11, 2025
Former Tanzania Ambassador Humprey Polepole, and a government critic who has been missing. [Sourced]

The family of a former Tanzanian ambassador-turned-government-critic filed a petition in court on Thursday to demand information on his whereabouts after saying he was abducted from his home.

Humphrey Polepole resigned in July as ambassador to Cuba and released a damning letter of resignation in which he criticised increasing authoritarianism in Tanzania.

The government has cracked down on critics and opponents ahead of elections on October 29, in which President Samia Suluhu Hassan is seeking re-election.

Polepole's family on Monday accused police of taking the ex-diplomat from his home in Dar es Salaam.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

One video released on social media by the family showed the home with broken doors and a floor stained with blood.

A lawyer representing the family, Peter Kibatala, told reporters that the family had filed a petition demanding explanations from the attorney general, head of public prosecutions, and police chief.

"The family's effort to get Polepole has been unfruitful, and now we request the court to intervene," said Kibatala, speaking alongside the family.

"Polepole's mother wants to know the fate of her son," he said, adding that the case will continue next Wednesday.

Amnesty International said this week that it was "deeply alarmed" that Polepole might have been forcibly disappeared and possibly assaulted." 

He had been living outside Tanzania since his resignation, but returned home about a month ago and was staying in a rented house until his abduction, his family told AFP.

Hassan took office following the sudden death of her authoritarian predecessor, John Magufuli.

She was initially praised for easing the restrictions he had imposed on the opposition and the media, but has since reversed course, with the nation facing renewed repression, including dozens of abductions targeting government critics.

In his resignation letter, Polepole said: "I can no longer be part of a leadership structure that does not uphold the Constitution of the country... nor the principles of justice, ethics, human dignity and accountability to citizens."

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Humprey Polepole Missing Tanzania Government Critic Former Tanzania Ambassador Abducted Tanzania Government Authoritarianism
.

Latest Stories

How hospitals are punishing the poor even after death strikes
How hospitals are punishing the poor even after death strikes
National
By Standard Team
5 hrs ago
Families in pain as hospitals hold bodies over huge medical bills
National
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
5 hrs ago
IEBC registers 20,000 amid bias, foreign voter claims
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's opposition onslaught in by-elections shows why it matters
By Biketi Kikechi 5 hrs ago
Ruto's opposition onslaught in by-elections shows why it matters
ODM out to avoid embarrassment in make-or-break mini elections
By Harold Odhiambo 5 hrs ago
ODM out to avoid embarrassment in make-or-break mini elections
IEBC registers 20,000 amid bias, foreign voter claims
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
IEBC registers 20,000 amid bias, foreign voter claims
Power games unfold as Ruto begins tour of Kalonzo turf
By Philip Muasya 5 hrs ago
Power games unfold as Ruto begins tour of Kalonzo turf
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved