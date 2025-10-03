×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Tanzania lifts ban on Kenyan businesses after talks

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 3, 2025

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu makes his speech during the Africa climate summit at KICC on September 05, 2023. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenyans running businesses in Tanzania can breathe a sigh of relief after the two nations reached an agreement reversing new restrictions placed by Tanzanian authorities in July.

According to East African Community Affairs Principal Secretary Caroline Karugu, Tanzania agreed to exempt Kenya-owned businesses from the ban following bilateral talks.

On July 28, the Tanzanian government issued a directive that prohibited non-citizens from operating small businesses earmarked for locals.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Kenyans engaging in legitimate business activities in the United Republic of Tanzania are therefore assured that they should continue to run their businesses without fear of interference,” said PS Karugu.

Further, she said the two Governments reached an understanding to create an enabling environment for business to operate, urging the public to report any incidents of harassment.

“We further encourage Kenyan nationals running businesses in Tanzania to engage the Kenyan High Commission in the event of any distress and for information,” the PS stated.

While welcoming the move, the government also reaffirmed its commitment to resolving issues through dialogue and mutual respect and to continue enhancing diplomatic relations between the two nations.

“The government of Kenya welcomes and appreciates this assurance by the United Republic of Tanzania and the spirit of cooperation and integration demonstrated.”

Tanzania’s Minister for Industry and Trade, Selemani Jafo’s, ban on foreign nationals, including Kenyans, from operating in certain business sectors was followed by sharp criticism.

Some of the prohibited business activities for non-citizens included wholesale and retail sale of goods, excluding supermarkets, mobile money transfers, repair of phones and electronic devices, and salon businesses.

Additionally, Home, office, and environmental cleanliness services, small-scale mining, postal activities and parcel delivery within the country, tour guiding, publishing and operation of radio and television, kiosks or small shops, among other businesses were listed.

Non-citizen found operating any of the prohibited businesses risked fines not less than Sh495, 000 or six months in prison, in addition to possible revocation of their visa or residence permit.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenyans in Tanzania Non-Citizens Businesses in Tanzania East African Community talks EAC PS Caroline Karugu
.

Latest Stories

Letters of Betrayal: How TSC lost its narrative
Letters of Betrayal: How TSC lost its narrative
Columnists
By Prof Egara Kabaji
2 hrs ago
How economic numbers betray Ruto ahead of 2027 polls
National
By Patrick Muinde
6 hrs ago
Hiring by firms hits new high on improved business conditions
Business
By Macharia Kamau
6 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Letters of Betrayal: How TSC lost its narrative
By Prof Egara Kabaji 2 hrs ago
Letters of Betrayal: How TSC lost its narrative
Lagat faces new storm over unpaid allowances of junior officers
By Fred Kagonye 6 hrs ago
Lagat faces new storm over unpaid allowances of junior officers
Ojwang murder: Lagat to face full hearing of petition on office return
By Nancy Gitonga 6 hrs ago
Ojwang murder: Lagat to face full hearing of petition on office return
How economic numbers betray Ruto ahead of 2027 polls
By Patrick Muinde 6 hrs ago
How economic numbers betray Ruto ahead of 2027 polls
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved