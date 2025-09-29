×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Madagascar president sacks government following deadly protests

By AFP | Sep. 29, 2025
A protester throws stones during a demonstration against repeated water and electricity outages in Antananarivo on September 27, 2025. [AFP]

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina said Monday he had sacked his government following deadly protests against repeated water and electricity outages across the Indian Ocean nation.

The days protest, led by mostly young demonstrators, has claimed at least 22 lives and left more than a hundred people injured, according to a United Nations tally.

"I have decided to terminate the functions of the Prime Minister and the government. Pending the formation of the new government, those in office will act as interim ministers," Rajoelina said in a televised national address.

Applications for a new premier will be received over the next three days before a new government is formed, he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Thousands, many dressed in black and chanting calls for Rajoelina to resign, have marched in the capital Antananarivo since the demonstrations began last week.

Police have responded with a heavy hand, firing teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

The Indian Ocean island nation, among the world's poorest, has experienced frequent popular uprisings since gaining independence in 1960, including mass protests in 2009 that forced former president Marc Ravalomanana from power.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Madagascar Protests President Andry Rajoelina Madagascar Government Dissolved
.

Latest Stories

KCB eye win against Sharks as league action picks up pace
KCB eye win against Sharks as league action picks up pace
Football
By Washington Onyango
4 hrs ago
Rising Starlets shift focus to Tanzania clash
Football
By Elizabeth Mburugu
4 hrs ago
World Mountain Running star Kiriago says he was inspired by Tokyo team
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Remembering Prof. Obel: The brilliant but controversial Kenyan scientist
By David Odongo 4 hrs ago
Remembering Prof. Obel: The brilliant but controversial Kenyan scientist
How universities risk shutdown as students threaten to back striking dons
By Juliet Omelo 4 hrs ago
How universities risk shutdown as students threaten to back striking dons
How Kenya's own officers allegedly supplied guns, bullets to bandits
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
How Kenya's own officers allegedly supplied guns, bullets to bandits
How trip to visit sick aunt became deadly journey for 14 family members
By Daniel Chege 4 hrs ago
How trip to visit sick aunt became deadly journey for 14 family members
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved