×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Human Rights Coalition sues Sudan generals at ICC over atrocities, chemical weapons

By Kevin Tunoi | Sep. 28, 2025
View of the International Criminal Court. [Photo/AFP]

The Sudanese Alliance for Rights (SAR) announced that it has filed a legal case before the International Criminal Court (ICC) against four senior leaders of the Port Sudan authorities, including Chairman of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The lawsuit accuses the leaders of using chemical weapons and committing serious violations against civilians amid the ongoing conflict that has engulfed Sudan for years. It also targets Yasser al-Atta, Shams al-Din al-Kabashi, and Major General Taher Mohammed, calling for a comprehensive investigation and the prosecution of those responsible, sending a clear message that impunity will not be tolerated under international law.

In parallel, the alliance submitted a formal complaint to the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and sent a letter to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), urging the body to launch an urgent investigation. SAR emphasizes that continued international and regional silence encourages repeated violations and places civilians at greater risk.

This move follows the failure of all African Union and IGAD efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully, as the Sudanese army has refused to engage in any negotiations or implement prior peace agreements. The political deadlock has allowed extremist militias allied with Sudanese authorities to expand their influence, posing a direct threat to border security and the stability of neighboring African states.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Human rights experts describe the lawsuit as a strategic initiative by Sudanese civil society to engage international institutions in holding military leaders accountable, sending a stern warning that human rights violations will not go unpunished, regardless of the duration of the conflict.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sudanese Alliance for Rights Sudan Generals Human Rights Coalition Sudan War Crimes
.

Latest Stories

How St Aquinas turned the tide on teenage pregnancies
How St Aquinas turned the tide on teenage pregnancies
Education
By Juliet Omelo
12 mins ago
Why scrolling in the loo is harming your health
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
13 mins ago
UDA top official, bank sued in Sh32.5 million land saga
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why scrolling in the loo is harming your health
By Noel Nabiswa 13 mins ago
Why scrolling in the loo is harming your health
Jubilee's party comeback bid rattles Gachagua, opposition
By Irene Githinji and Edwin Nyarangi 43 mins ago
Jubilee's party comeback bid rattles Gachagua, opposition
UDA top official, bank sued in Sh32.5 million land saga
By Daniel Chege 43 mins ago
UDA top official, bank sued in Sh32.5 million land saga
Bandits in uniform: Police officers linked to illicit arms trade arrested
By Hudson Gumbihi 53 mins ago
Bandits in uniform: Police officers linked to illicit arms trade arrested
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved