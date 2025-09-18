Mudavadi arrives in New York for 80th UN General assembly

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi. [Courtesy]

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, has arrived in New York, United States, to join Kenya’s high-level delegation to the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This year’s Assembly is being held under the theme “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights.”

The forum has drawn global leaders, foreign ministers, and heads of international organizations to deliberate on urgent global challenges, from peace and security to sustainable development and climate action.

Mudavadi is accompanying President William Ruto in representing Kenya at the annual gathering of world leaders.

The delegation is expected to use the platform to reinforce Kenya’s leadership in peace diplomacy, economic partnerships, and sustainable development.

The United Nations General Assembly remains one of the most important stages for advancing Kenya’s priorities and Africa’s voice in shaping global solutions. Kenya stands ready to contribute to peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

During the Assembly, the Prime Cabinet Secretary will hold a series of high-level bilateral meetings with his counterparts and foreign ministers.

His agenda will focus on championing peace and security in Africa, strengthening economic diplomacy to attract trade and investment, and advocating for climate resilience and sustainable development.

Kenya will also continue lobbying for key positions within UN agencies, underscoring its contributions to the multilateral system and its unique role as host of the United Nations headquarters in Nairobi.

The engagements will emphasize Kenya’s reliability as a partner in multilateral cooperation and our readiness to work with others in tackling shared challenges. We will also highlight Kenya’s candidature within the UN system as part of our long-standing commitment to international leadership.

President Ruto and the Kenyan delegation are expected to deliver strong messages on global peace, Africa’s role in climate action, and equitable development.

Kenya’s participation also reflects the government’s vision of positioning the country as a key voice in international decision-making, while advancing the collective interests of the African continent.

The 80th UNGA reaffirms Kenya’s global leadership and its commitment to multilateralism, peace, and prosperity at a time when international cooperation is being tested by conflicts, economic shocks, and climate crises.