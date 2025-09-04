×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Sudan denies U.S. accusations of chemical weapons use in Khartoum

By Xinhua | Sep. 4, 2025
Sudanese army soldiers celebrate as they patrol in Salha, south of Omdurman, two days after the Sudanese army recaptured it from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), on May 22, 2025.[FILE/Standard]

Sudan's government has rejected U.S. accusations that it used chemical weapons in the capital Khartoum, saying there is no evidence of chemical or radiological contamination.

In a report released earlier this week, the Federal Ministry of Health said field tests, medical reports, and surveillance data showed no signs of toxic substances. "There is no evidence of chemical or radiological contamination in Khartoum State," it said in a detailed report.

The ministry said no abnormal deaths, mass illnesses, or symptoms of poisoning had been recorded, and that forensic reports had not identified any unusual causes of death. It added that radiation levels were normal, no radioactive material had moved, and no suspicious munitions or residues had been found.

The report said the findings were based on field tests conducted since April, when the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) retook control of Khartoum from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). It said measurements were carried out with equipment accredited by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The United States in June imposed sanctions on Sudan, accusing it of using chemical weapons in 2024. Khartoum dismissed the allegations at the time as "political blackmail" and a distortion of facts.

Sudan has been in conflict since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the SAF and the RSF. The war has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, worsening a humanitarian crisis in one of the world's poorest countries.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sudan Conflict Sudan Chemical Weapon Sudan Capital Khartoum Sudanese Armed Forces
.

Latest Stories

Only 3,000 schools get funds as ministry blocks ghost enrolments
Only 3,000 schools get funds as ministry blocks ghost enrolments
Education
By David Njaaga
31 mins ago
High Court blocks arrest of Governor Guyo in kidnap, robbery case
North Eastern
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
Schools race to meet data rules as 32,000 comply after audit
Education
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

What Kenya risks if stripped of US Non-NATO ally status
By Denis Omondi 3 hrs ago
What Kenya risks if stripped of US Non-NATO ally status
The broad based CSs at one: ODM quartet, Mt Kenya trio and the betrayal of Gen Zs
By Macharia Kamau 11 hrs ago
The broad based CSs at one: ODM quartet, Mt Kenya trio and the betrayal of Gen Zs
Jubaland troops are here on exchange mission, so let's all take deep breath
By Peter Kimani 15 hrs ago
Jubaland troops are here on exchange mission, so let's all take deep breath
Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
By Brian Ngugi 3 days ago
Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved