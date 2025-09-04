Sudan denies U.S. accusations of chemical weapons use in Khartoum

Sudanese army soldiers celebrate as they patrol in Salha, south of Omdurman, two days after the Sudanese army recaptured it from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), on May 22, 2025 .[FILE/Standard]

Sudan's government has rejected U.S. accusations that it used chemical weapons in the capital Khartoum, saying there is no evidence of chemical or radiological contamination.

In a report released earlier this week, the Federal Ministry of Health said field tests, medical reports, and surveillance data showed no signs of toxic substances. "There is no evidence of chemical or radiological contamination in Khartoum State," it said in a detailed report.

The ministry said no abnormal deaths, mass illnesses, or symptoms of poisoning had been recorded, and that forensic reports had not identified any unusual causes of death. It added that radiation levels were normal, no radioactive material had moved, and no suspicious munitions or residues had been found.

The report said the findings were based on field tests conducted since April, when the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) retook control of Khartoum from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). It said measurements were carried out with equipment accredited by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The United States in June imposed sanctions on Sudan, accusing it of using chemical weapons in 2024. Khartoum dismissed the allegations at the time as "political blackmail" and a distortion of facts.

Sudan has been in conflict since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the SAF and the RSF. The war has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, worsening a humanitarian crisis in one of the world's poorest countries.