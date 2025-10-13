×
At least 64 dead, 65 missing in Mexico floods

By AFP | Oct. 13, 2025
The death toll from flooding in central and eastern Mexico has risen to at least 64. [File, Standard]

The death toll from flooding in central and eastern Mexico has risen sharply to at least 64, with another 65 still missing, authorities said Monday.

The flooding, caused by intense rainfall, was focused mostly in the Veracruz, Hidalgo and Puebla states, said Laura Velazquez, the head of Mexico's civil defense authorities.

The toll rose by 17 from just 12 hours earlier, indicating the still unfolding scale of the disaster.

The floods sent overflowing rivers through entire villages, triggered landslides and swept away roads and bridges.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said that thousands of troops, as well as boats, planes and helicopters, had been deployed to assist the rescue efforts.

The military will help distribute aid in affected areas, with more than 10,000 troops deployed, along with rescue equipment and vehicles.

Shelters were open for those displaced from their homes.

Mexico has been hit by particularly heavy rains throughout 2025, with a rainfall record set in the capital Mexico City.

