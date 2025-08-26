Israeli protesters call for hostage deal ahead of cabinet meeting

From left: Families of the Israeli hostages taken captive in the Gaza Strip call for action to secure their release and a ceasefire in the war against Hamas in Tel Aviv, on August 26, 2025. [AFP]

Protesters calling for an end to the war in Gaza and the return of hostages being held there took to the streets in Israel on Tuesday morning ahead of a security cabinet meeting scheduled for the evening.

Demonstrators blocked roads in Tel Aviv, where they waved Israeli flags and held up pictures of the hostages, according to AFP journalists on the ground.

Israeli media reported others rallying near a US embassy branch in the city, as well as outside the houses of various ministers across the country.

"Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu prioritises the destruction of Hamas over releasing the hostages," said Ruby Chen, whose son was abducted by militants in October 2023.

"He believes it is OK and it is a valid alternative to sacrifice 50 hostages for political needs," he added, addressing one of the gatherings on Tuesday.

The agenda of the security cabinet meeting has not been officially disclosed, but local reports suggest it could be to discuss renewed negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

The cabinet approved in early August a plan for the military to take over Gaza City, triggering fresh fears for the safety of the hostages and a new wave of protests that has seen tens of thousands take to the streets.

Netanyahu last week ordered immediate talks aimed at securing the release of all remaining captives in Gaza, while also doubling down on the plans for a new offensive to seize Gaza's largest city.

That came days after Hamas said it had accepted a new ceasefire proposal put forward by mediators that would see the staggered release of hostages over an initial 60-day period in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israel has been under mounting pressure both at home and abroad to wrap up its campaign in Gaza, where the war has created a humanitarian crisis and devastated much of the territory.

On Monday, Israeli strikes hit a Gaza hospital, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists working for Al Jazeera, the Associated Press and Reuters, among other outlets.

The United Nations, NGOs and world powers including staunch Israeli allies all expressed shock at the attack.

Netanyahu later expressed regret over what he called a "tragic mishap", and the Israeli military ordered an initial inquiry into the strikes.

The ongoing war in Gaza has been one of the deadliest for journalists, with around 200 media workers killed over the course of the nearly two-year Israeli assault, according to press watchdogs.

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Out of 251 hostages seized during Hamas's 2023 attack, 49 are still held in Gaza including 27 the Israeli military says are dead. Palestinian militants also hold the remains of an Israeli soldier killed in a 2014 war.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 62,744 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.