×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Netanyahu has become a 'problem', says Danish PM

By AFP | Aug. 16, 2025
The monument on Dam Square is sprayed with slogan during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Amsterdam on August 16, 2025. [AFP]

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Saturday that Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has become a "problem", adding she would try to put pressure on Israel over the Gaza war as her country currently holds the EU presidency.

"Netanyahu is now a problem in himself," Frederiksen said in an interview with the Jyllands-Posten daily, adding that the Israeli government was going "too far."

The centre right leader slammed the "absolutely appalling and catastrophic" humanitarian situation in Gaza and new settlement project in the occupied West Bank.

"We are one of the countries that wants to increase pressure on Israel, but we have not yet obtained the support of EU members," she said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Frederiksen added that she wanted to consider "political pressure, sanctions, whether against settlers, ministers, or even Israel as a whole," referring to trade or research sanctions.

"We are not ruling anything out in advance. Just as with Russia, we are designing the sanctions to target where we believe they will have the greatest effect," added Frederiksen, whose country is not among those who have said they will recognise the Palestinian state.

The October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Gaza's Hamas rulers resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 61,430 Palestinians, mainly civilians, according to figures from Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry which the United Nations considers reliable.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Gaza War Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Israel-Hamas Conflict
.

Latest Stories

Rugby fifteens champions All Saints off to a brilliant start
Rugby fifteens champions All Saints off to a brilliant start
Rugby
By Elizabeth Mburugu
23 mins ago
JOBO and Butere's Red Commandos hit the ground running
Football
By Washington Onyango
31 mins ago
Burundi lays foundation for country's first railway linking to Tanzania
Africa
By AFP
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Bungoma's teenage girls get pregnant to stay in school
By Juliet Omelo 1 day ago
Why Bungoma's teenage girls get pregnant to stay in school
12 years of devolution: The good, the bad, and the unfinished
By Esther Dianah 2 days ago
12 years of devolution: The good, the bad, and the unfinished
No, thank you, Mr President: Ruto's list of rejected job offers balloons
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 days ago
No, thank you, Mr President: Ruto's list of rejected job offers balloons
Master of double speak: Ruto masks flaws, turns heat on MPs over corruption
By Harold Odhiambo and James Omoro 2 days ago
Master of double speak: Ruto masks flaws, turns heat on MPs over corruption
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved