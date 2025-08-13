×
The Standard

South Korea's ex-first lady Kim arrested: prosecutors

By AFP | Aug. 13, 2025
South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee (C), wife of impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol, arrives at a court.[AFP]

South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee was arrested late Tuesday over a range of charges including stock manipulation and corruption, prosecutors said.

The arrest came hours after the Seoul Central District Court reviewed the prosecutors' arrest warrant request against the 52-year-old, further compounding her legal jeopardy with physical custody.

The court granted the warrant, citing the risk of tampering with evidence, according to Yonhap news agency.

With the arrest, South Korea now has a former president and first lady both behind bars -- the first such case in the nation's history.

"The arrest warrant against Kim has been issued," the prosecutors said in a brief statement.

The charges against Kim include violations of capital market and financial investment laws, as well as political funds laws.

The arrest marks a dramatic fall for the ex-first couple after former president Yoon Suk Yeol's stunning martial law declaration on December 3, which saw fully armed soldiers deployed to parliament but was swiftly voted down by opposition MPs.

Yoon, a former top prosecutor, was impeached and removed from office in April over his martial law declaration, prompting the country to hold a snap election in June.

He has been under arrest and in detention over his martial law declaration.

Last week, Kim underwent hours-long questioning by prosecutors, who filed for her arrest warrant the following day.

"I sincerely apologise for causing trouble despite being a person of no importance," Kim said as she arrived at the prosecutors' office on Wednesday.

Controversy has long surrounded Kim, with lingering questions about her alleged role in stock manipulation.

A video filmed in 2022 showing her accepting a Dior handbag from a self-proclaimed fan reignited public criticism.

She is also accused of interfering in the nomination process for MPs in Yoon's party, a violation of election laws.

Yoon, as president, vetoed three special investigation bills passed by the opposition-controlled parliament that sought to probe the allegations against Kim, with the last veto issued in late November.

A week later, Yoon declared martial law.

.

.

.

