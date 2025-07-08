Israel far-right minister demands end to Gaza ceasefire talks

People check the site on an Israeli strike next to a tent housing displaced Palestinians, in Gaza City, on July 8, 2025. Indirect Gaza ceasefire talks resumed on July 8 in Qatar. AFP Caption

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call back a delegation conducting indirect talks with Hamas in Qatar for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"I call on the Prime Minister to immediately recall the delegation that went to negotiate with the Hamas murderers in Doha," Ben Gvir said on Tuesday in a post on X on the third day of talks between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement.

Instead, the minister who lives in a West Bank settlement called for "total siege, military crushing, encouraging emigration (of Palestinians outside of Gaza), and (Israeli) settlement" in the Gaza Strip.

He called these measures "the keys to total victory, not a reckless deal that would release thousands of terrorists and withdraw the (Israeli army) from areas captured with the blood of our soldiers".

A Palestinian official close to the talks told AFP on Tuesday that the talks were ongoing, with a focus on "the mechanisms for implementation, particularly the clauses related to withdrawal and humanitarian aid".

Netanyahu travelled to Washington for his third visit since Trump's return to power, where the US president on Monday voiced confidence that a deal could be reached.

The Israeli leader ruled out a full Palestinian state, insisting Israel would "always" keep security control over the Gaza Strip.

Israel has been waging war on Hamas in Gaza for over 21 months, its troops gradually occupying more and more of the Palestinian territory.

According to the UN, 82 percent of Gaza is now under Israeli military control or displacement orders.

The war was triggered by Hamas's unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

The attack resulted in 1,219 deaths on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on official data.

Of the 251 people abducted that day, 49 are still hostages in Gaza, including 27 declared dead by the Israeli army.

At least 57,523 Gazans, most of them civilians, have been killed in Israel's retaliatory campaign, according to data from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

The figures are deemed reliable by the UN.