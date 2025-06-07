The Standard

Iran says US travel ban reflects 'racist mentality'

By AFP | Jun. 7, 2025
US President Donald Trump pumps his fist upon arrival at Miami International Airport on April 3, 2025. US President Donald Trump signed a new travel ban June 4, 2025 targeting 12 countries. [AFP]


Tehran denounced on Saturday the US travel ban on Iranians and citizens of 11 other mostly Middle Eastern and African countries, saying Washington's decision was a sign of a "racist mentality".

US President Donald Trump signed on Wednesday an executive order reviving sweeping restrictions that echo his first-term travel ban, justified on national security grounds following a firebomb attack at a pro-Israel rally in Colorado.

Alireza Hashemi-Raja, the foreign ministry's director general for the affairs of Iranians abroad, called the measure, which takes effect June 9, "a clear sign of the dominance of a supremacist and racist mentality among American policymakers".

The decision "indicates the deep hostility of American decision-makers towards the Iranian and Muslim people", he added in a statement released by the ministry.

Apart from Iran, the US ban targets nationals of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. A partial ban was imposed on travellers from seven other countries.

Hashemi-Raja said the policy "violates fundamental principles of international law" and deprives "hundreds of millions of people of the right to travel based solely on their nationality or religion".

The foreign ministry official said that the ban was discriminatory and would "entail international responsibility for the US government", without elaborating.

Iran and the US severed diplomatic ties shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and relations have remained deeply strained since.

The United States is home to the largest Iranian community outside Iran.

According to figures from Tehran's foreign ministry, in 2020 there were some 1.5 million Iranians in the United States.

Trump's executive order came days after Sunday's attack at the Colorado rally, in which authorities said more than a dozen people were hurt. The suspect is an Egyptian man who had overstayed a tourist visa.

Related Topics

Donald Trump US Travel Ban Donald Trump Ban Donald Trump Racist
.

Latest Stories

Iran says US travel ban reflects 'racist mentality'
Iran says US travel ban reflects 'racist mentality'
World
By AFP
14 mins ago
Turkana leaders demand action after killings by Ethiopian militia
North Eastern
By Bakari Angela
26 mins ago
Court halts CS Duale's ban on nicotine product licences and importation
National
By Nancy Gitonga
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Car importers fault KRA's new car valuation, says will cripple the industry
By Esther Dianah 1 hr ago
Car importers fault KRA's new car valuation, says will cripple the industry
Trump's administrative decisions have far broader effect
By Esther Dianah 2 hrs ago
Trump's administrative decisions have far broader effect
Trump versus Musk: who will blink first?
By Peter Muiruri 2 hrs ago
Trump versus Musk: who will blink first?
From Finland to Siaya: Rare migratory birds put Usalo on the Map
By Isaiah Gwengi 2 hrs ago
From Finland to Siaya: Rare migratory birds put Usalo on the Map
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved