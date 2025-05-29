The Standard

Israel approved Trump's Gaza truce plan: White House

By AFP | May. 29, 2025

A picture taken from Israeli border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment in the besieged Palestinian territory on May 29, 2025. [AFP]

The White House said Thursday that Israel had accepted US President Donald Trump's proposal for a Gaza ceasefire, while discussions were "continuing" with Hamas.

The Palestinian militant group had earlier said it was examining a new deal proposed by Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, while there was no immediate confirmation from Israel.

"I can confirm that special envoy Witkoff and the president submitted a ceasefire proposal to Hamas, which Israel backed and supported. Israel signed off on this proposal before it was sent to Hamas," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"I can also confirm that those discussions are continuing, and we hope that a ceasefire in Gaza will take place so we can return all of the hostages home," Leavitt told reporters.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that there had not yet been a response from Hamas.

"We are unaware of Hamas accepting it, but we do believe that it has some significant promise," Bruce told reporters.

"So there is some optimism -- some important optimism," Bruce said.

Leavitt declined to confirm reports in Saudi and Israeli media that both sides had reached a 60-day ceasefire agreement and that Trump was poised to make an announcement.

"If there is an announcement to be made, it will come from the White House -- the president, myself, or special envoy Witkoff," Leavitt said.

