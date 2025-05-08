The Standard

Invasive brown spiders protect eggs by attacking wasps: study

By Xinhua | May. 8, 2025

 

A bite from this arachnid won't give you as many problems as black widow bites, but it's still no fun. [Shutterstock/Courtesy]

Israeli researchers have discovered that brown widow spiders, a global invasive species, aggressively defend their egg sacs from parasitic wasps, offering insights into how certain species adapt and thrive in new environments with parental care, Ben Gurion University said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the researchers compared the brown widow spider, commonly found in urban areas such as fence posts and trash bins, with the native white widow spider, which lives in desert regions in the Middle East.

When wasps approached their silk-wrapped egg sacs, the brown widow tapped them, circled them protectively with legs, and aggressively attacked the wasps, capturing and either killing or removing them from the web.

In contrast, white widows only shook their webs to scare the wasps away.

The researchers also found that wasps are more likely to target the smooth side of an egg sac. Interestingly, as an effective deterrent, brown widow spiders cover the silk-wrapped egg sacs with protective silk spikes and increase the number of silk spikes after encountering wasps, hinting at an adaptive defense strategy.

The researchers concluded that the brown widow spiders employ behavioural defences and modifications to the egg sac structure to protect against the threat, providing an advantage over native species, potentially contributing to invasion success.

Related Topics

Ben Gurion University Brown Widow Spiders Proceedings of the Royal Society B Silk-Wrapped Egg Sacs
.

Latest Stories

Vatican sets May 18 for Pope Leo XIV inauguration mass
Vatican sets May 18 for Pope Leo XIV inauguration mass
World
By AFP
32 mins ago
On Notice
Cartoons
By Harry
45 mins ago
Parliament to vet IEBC nominees from May 27
National
By Esther Nyambura
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Deadbeat father loses court case to bury daughter killed by lioness
By Peterson Githaiga 2 hrs ago
Deadbeat father loses court case to bury daughter killed by lioness
Selective justice? Why Ong'ondo's case was acted on as others shelved
By Brian Otieno 5 hrs ago
Selective justice? Why Ong'ondo's case was acted on as others shelved
How police used forensic tools to nab suspects in Kasipul MP murder
By Okumu Modachi 7 hrs ago
How police used forensic tools to nab suspects in Kasipul MP murder
Court to determine whether Gachagua is reinstated as deputy president or...
By Kamau Muthoni 11 hrs ago
Court to determine whether Gachagua is reinstated as deputy president or...
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved