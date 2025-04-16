Christians to begin Easter celebrations

Penitents bear a sculpture of Christ lying on the cross during the Holy Monday procession of the ‘Christ of the Good Death’ brotherhood in Zamora, northwestern Spain, on April 15, 2025. [AFP]

Catholics, Protestants and Orthodox Christians on Sunday will celebrate Easter, the most important holiday in the Christian calendar, which commemorates Christ's death and his believed resurrection through centuries-old traditions.

The date of Easter is not fixed, as it is celebrated on the first Sunday following the spring full moon. It follows Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and prayer in reference to Jesus's time in the desert.

Holy Week kicked off with Palm Sunday, commemorating Jesus's entry into Jerusalem nearly 2,000 years ago for the Jewish Passover celebrations.

Maundy Thursday commemorates Jesus's last meal -- known as the Last Supper -- with the 12 Apostles, when Christians believe he offered his body and blood for the salvation of mankind. Jesus was then arrested after the betrayal of Judas, who identified him to Roman soldiers.

Good Friday commemorates the Passion and crucifixion of Jesus.

According to Christian traditions, Jesus was accused by the Jews of perjury because he claimed to be the son of God and by the Romans for disturbing public order. In turn, Jesus was tried and condemned to be nailed to a cross.

He is believed to have died at three o'clock in the afternoon, then was taken down from the Cross, wrapped in a shroud, and buried.

His ordeal is commemorated through the Stations of the Cross, an evening procession through the illuminated Colosseum in Rome.

Holy Saturday is a day of mourning and silence. It ends with the Easter Vigil, during which Christians prepare for the Resurrection, with Christ's victory over death symbolised by the lighting of the Paschal Candle.

According to tradition, it is during this vigil that adult baptisms are celebrated each year.

Easter Sunday commemorates what Christians believe as the resurrection of Christ. When Jesus's follower Mary Magdalene visited his tomb, she is said to have found the stone blocking the entrance had been moved and his body was gone.

Catholics and Protestants celebrate Easter on the same day because they follow the Gregorian calendar, unlike the Orthodox Church, which follows the Julian calendar. This year, the two calendars coincide -- a rare coincidence.

Easter celebrations are marked by numerous traditions: the ringing of bells symbolises the return of joy after three days of mourning, while the decoration of eggs, representing life and rebirth, dates back to ancient times.